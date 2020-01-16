South Africa

Tshwane special council meeting off to a chaotic start

By Isaac Mahlangu - 16 January 2020 - 11:07
Tshwane council during a caucus break following a chaotic start to its special council meeting. The DA on the left. EFF in the centre and the ANC on the right.
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

The much-anticipated special council meeting in which the ANC and the EFF aim to topple the DA in Tshwane had a chaotic start on Thursday with councillors not agreeing on the sequence of items on the agenda. 

Despite high expectations in Tshwane, more than 30 minutes into the meeting, discussions were stuck on who has the right to determine the sequence of events at the meeting. 

The special council meeting will see motions of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe tabled.

EFF leader Moafrika Mabogaone was the first to raise a point of order against Mathebe saying the petitioners of the motions (ANC and EFF) should have a say on the sequence of how their motions would be discussed. 

Mathebe dismissed Mabogoane's point of order. EFF councillors attempted to interject Matheba as she made her ruling which wasn't well received by the majority of council. 

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka then entered the fray: "We are not going to continue with the meeting, we must engage you (Mathebe) on programming." 

Without making much progress, council has now taken a caucus break. 

Ahead of the meeting, about dozen of ANC supporters gathered in song and dance outside Tshwane house as they anticipated taking over at the metro.

