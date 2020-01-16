Tshwane special council meeting off to a chaotic start

The much-anticipated special council meeting in which the ANC and the EFF aim to topple the DA in Tshwane had a chaotic start on Thursday with councillors not agreeing on the sequence of items on the agenda.

Despite high expectations in Tshwane, more than 30 minutes into the meeting, discussions were stuck on who has the right to determine the sequence of events at the meeting.

The special council meeting will see motions of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe tabled.