Tshwane council meeting comes to halt as EFF member is ejected

ANC and EFF councillors broke into a song after speaker Katlego Mathebe asked an EFF councillor to leave the chambers in a which a special council meeting is taking place.

EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu was asked to leave the meeting after walking up to Mathebe attempting to hand her the council's rules and orders booklet.This came after council had just resumed around lunch following an hour-long caucus break as parties fail to find each other on the sequence of items on the agenda and Mathebe presiding over the meeting.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka's suggestion for an official from CoGTA to address all parties on the disagreement over Mathebe presiding over the meeting and the sequence of how the motions would be discussed.