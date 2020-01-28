Clear my name or I’ll take you to court - Katlego Mathebe’s warning to Lebogang Maile

A DA top wig in Tshwane has issued Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile with an ultimatum: clear my name or I’ll take you to court. Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe said she was not satisfied with the cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC’s decision to rescind her suspension as a councillor because Maile had also “rubbished” her name.

Maile made an embarrassing climb down yesterday when he announced the reversal of his decision to suspend Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker and DA member Vasco da Gama. The MEC declined to give reasons for the about-turn but suggested in a statement that he had done so after getting legal advise.

The DA has always maintained that Maile’s move was illegal and that he was overstepping his authority. In a short statement yesterday, Maile, through his spokesperson Castro Ngobese, said: “In light of the advice received, MEC Maile has taken a decision to rescind the suspension of the two councillors with immediate effect. Such a decision has been formally communicated to Cllrs Da Gama, Mathebe and their lawyers”.

But Mathebe is not satisfied and has threatened legal action if Maile does not clear her and Da Gama’s names. “He also rubbished our names and he has a responsibility to clear our names as well. Just only rescinding the suspensions is not enough,” Mathebe said. “As councillors, we have a responsibility to act in a manner that demonstrates integrity and he said we lack integrity. That’s a very serious indictment. So he must clear our names.”