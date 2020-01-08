Tshwane speaker calls off special council sitting for motions of no confidence

The ANC and EFF's plans to oust the Tshwane mayor and speaker got off to a rough start as a special meeting they called did not take place.

The special meeting scheduled to start at 10am on Wednesday morning was called off by the speaker's office due to issues Katlego Mathebe raised with regards to signatures which appeared on the documents requesting the special sitting.

The two parties called a special meeting in which they intended tabling motions of no confidence against the city's mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and the speaker, Mathebe.

In a media statement, Mathebe's office said: "The speaker has thoroughly examined the documents supporting the petition submitted to her on Friday 03 January 2020 signed by Cllr MO Mabogwana and Cllr MA Maluleka to satisfy herself that the petition fully complies with the requirements of section 29(1) [of the] Local Government: Municipal Structures Act No.117 of 1998."

The statement added:" She found seven (7) signatures in the ANC caucus document that do not match the signatures in the files of the council meetings attendance registers. The same document also looks like a copy and paste of the signatures that were submitted to support the request of the meeting of the 05 December 2019."

The statement said that "both these issues render the ANC document improper legally".

Mathebe also raised concerns about a document sent to her office by the EFF, requesting a special sitting.