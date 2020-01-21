Mnakwethu sets back fight for real equality

Have we decided to normalise cheating on one's spouse in our society? And actually decided that men now can reveal openly who their mistresses are and that national television is the perfect platform for it?

I ask because there is a new show, Mnakwethu, on our television screens where men appear with their mistresses and justify their infidelity by declaring they want to take them as second wives.

I have watched three episodes of the show and was left enraged on behalf of the wives who are ambushed and humiliated on national television all in the name of isithembu - polygamy.

This got me thinking; who thought this show was a good idea? How can TV be the best platform to break such heart-breaking news to a spouse?

One of the participants had been married for 10 years, he said "without any issues in his marriage", but he decided that the best place to tell his wife and mother of his kids about his desire to bring in another woman in their home was on TV.