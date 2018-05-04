Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo is taking a break from the demanding life of a reality star to gun for a number one spot on the gospel charts.

She was in studio when we called her but her hubby Musa dished the deets on his wife's plans‚ telling TshisaLIVE that MaKhumalo would be dropping a gospel single with a well-known artist at the end of May.

The pair met after MaKhumalo performed at a venue where the artist heard her and asked Musa if she could work on the star's first single.

"MaKhumalo has been a gospel singer for some time. She always sang in church and when we have functions‚ people asked her to sing for them. She has a voice that will rise above the rest and when this gospel singer heard her sing‚ she asked if I could help them work together. I agreed‚" Musa said.