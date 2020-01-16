'Women okay with affairs, but not with isithembu', says Musa Mseleku

Polygamist and presenter Musa Mseleku says women in general disapprove of isithembu, but get into relationships with married men.

Mseleku of Uthando Nesthembu fame is currently presenting another show about polygamy on Mzansi Magic called Mnakwethu.

The man, who is married to four wives, said while filming the show, he discovered that many women were afraid of the concept of isithembu (polygamous marriage), but embraced conditions which were similar to it. Mseleku said dating a married man meant that you were accepting to share your man with another woman, which happened in isithembu.

"Sometimes women will go as far as having kids for this man, but still refused to be part of isithembu. I met women who embraced isithembu with both hands because it helps to know where the husband is spending time and where are the resources going."

He further explained: "You have those who don't like isithembu, but are aware that their husbands were cheating. They said to me they preferred being in the dark about who cheats with their husbands."

Mseleku, who started the first season of Mnakwethu on a high, said he enjoys presenting the show because isithembu was a subject that he was comfortable with.

The presenter has urged viewers to stay tuned as the show was about to unleash more dramatic episodes. Like in many shows, shooting Mnakwethu had its own challenges.

Mseleku said a lot of men who had shown interest in being part of the show chicken out before filming.

"Some of them will come up with excuses that they were not ready because they were intimidated by cameras. As an advocate of isithembu, I make sure that your current family is well taken of if you want to take another wife. We don't want an irresponsible person to involve us in a situation where we find ourselves answering difficult questions."

On a question of whether men were selfish by being involved in polygamous relationship, Mseleku said: "I don't believe men were selfish by taking isithembu. They are serving a noble course."