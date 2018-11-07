Matrimonial bliss with financial conscience

As I compile this article, I am also preparing to be the proud uncle at an exclusive venue where my niece will be exchanging vows with her long-time lover.

This is common wedding season in SA filled with massive celebrations. There are several financial moves that all couples should make long before they commit.

Hashing out monetary matters may not make for romantic pillow talk, but a little financial planning can do a lot for your love life down the line.

But first let's remind ourselves of the various types of marriage regimes in SA. Knowledge of these regimes will assist those who intend to enter into a lifetime journey with their better (or best) halves.

First, we have a civil marriage, which is a traditional form of marriage where you cannot take another husband or wife. The couple would have to decide on which contract they prefer.

The options include in community of property, or out of community of property with accrual, or out of community of property without accrual.

We then have a customary marriage where a marriage is negotiated, celebrated or entered into in terms of customary law.

This is legally recognised in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act. This type of marriage allows for polygamy and provides a duty on the spouse to have the marriage registered. The other form of marriage regime is the civil union as per the Civil Union Act. This allows marriage between two people of the same gender.

So, what type of moves can you make to set the tone for a financially conscious and sustainable marriage? It all starts during the dating period.

It is prudent to include talks about money as your relations become serious.