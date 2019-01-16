Lifetime achievements: John Kani still king of theatre

Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Donald Glover will be in the presence of greatness as John Kani takes on the role of Rafiki in the 2019 version of The Lion King, which releases in July.

But Kani says this time he will take pictures of the internationals to please his granddaughter.

Having also starred in Black Panther last year, the legendary 75-year-old actor says he needs to live to see 107 to be truly "legendary".

"One needs to be careful of these hats we are given. I live life as best as I possibly can, trying to make a difference.

"I am humbled by the title but feel I failed when I look around and read how children and women suffer by being raped and killed. I ask myself could I not have done more to stop this. Until I find the answer to restore humanity, only then can I say I achieved what I needed to."

Kani, who has fought injustices most of his life through art, initially set out to be a lawyer and was enrolled to study at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape.

But on the day he was meant to leave his New Brighton home in Port Elizabeth, his father gave him the news that his uncle had been arrested and taken to Robben Island.

"My dad wouldn't have been able to afford the tuition. I had to man up and was in charge of my own future."