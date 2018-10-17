To view polygamy as source of strife is inaccurate

Practised mainly in Africa in its proper respectful family value-based form, then marred and perverted by the arrival of the colonisers, polygamy is now represented as a form of slavery for women.

Our history hasn't been properly represented as it was not told by our own and from our own account.

Polygamy is more about family and the wealth that comes with being part of that family. As a people, we have never been an "I" society but an "us", and never been about the self. You must view everything from this premise. We would share or more like we have always shared and this is what polygamy represents.

Sharing in this regard means having more mothers to love and nurture, and more hands to share the workload.

Everything is shared; the pain, the joy, the tears, the rain, the land and everything else.

You have people around you to guide and care, give directions and wisdom - nothing goes unnoticed throughout the compound and this takes care of the many societal ailments we have today.

Imagine the possibility of having three mothers and four sisters to notice you haven't been yourself; those close to you will notice when you lose your smile.