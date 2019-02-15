Men on a mission for day of love with a conference

Forget about fluffy teddy bears, red roses and chocolates for Valentine's Day, yesterday belonged to the men's conference.

The fictional gathering hosted by the imaginary Chavo Rezus took the thunder from under cupid's cute nose and put men's resistance against all things red and white at the forefront.

Social media was abuzz with memes and videos of men heading to the nonexistent summit, as an excuse for not indulging their partners on Valentine's Day.

The programme read like the who's who in the gallery of shame and was curated with the tongue firmly in cheek.

Pastor Mbhoro would have opened day 1 with a prayer followed by a "size competition" between controversial former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba infamous for his "imagine this in your mouth" while stroking his, er, generously proportioned member and at the other end of the spectrum rapper Emtee who shared a video of his not-so-

intimidating weapon.