A spiritual experience without deceitful priests

Every now and then something will hit me in the face - a piece of music, a work of art, a pithy remark - that will change the way I look at things.

When I was a boy of 12, that special thing that changed my humdrum life was the arrival in our township of a group of boisterous people who pitched up a tent nearby and immediately started playing organ and singing.

They called themselves disciples of the New Assemblies of God. Having been raised in the Catholic church, I'd found going to church onerous, mainly because the musical offerings there were sleep-inducing - Bantu Bakithi Ngenzeni Kini na. Oh, stop it already!

The fun thing with the people from this new church, which we simply called Etendeni or Mashicila's church, was that they opened their doors to everyone and their services were held every day. They sang from morning till midnight.

It was the kind of music that made you stop imagining heaven, whatever that is, because through the groaning organ, sultry sopranos, articulate altos, titillating tenors and booming basses, you were in heaven. Hallelujah!

Another fun thing with these chaps was that, unlike the Catholics who raised me, they didn't force you to confess your sins before every service - bless me father for I have sinned, I had an inappropriate dream about my class teacher's figure-hugging dress and red lipstick.

But their music was so powerful that our neighbours, who'd stolen wheelbarrows and other tools from Grinaker construction company, which was still in the process of adding new sections to our township, came to the tent. They confessed their sins and turned over their ill-begotten loot. The music had verve and vivacity: Oh, Walk In The Light, Walk In The Light of God.