Score like no other as live orchestra accompanies Lion King screening in cinema

By Patience Bambalele - 20 August 2019 - 13:20
'The Lion King' has had the second biggest opening of the year in SA.

Local film enthusiasts can brace themselves for possibly one of the most exciting entertainment experiences when the screening of The Lion King is combined with live music  at Sun Arena Time Square in Pretoria.

The screening of the animated film on December 10-12 will be accompanied by the live music score performed  by Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. The exciting development was announced on Tuesday morning at a press conference in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The Lion King followers can look forward to Oscar and Grammy-award winning composer Hans Zimmer’s original motion picture soundtrack that also features  Lebo M being directed by Jon Favreau with a live orchestral performance. The Lion King features the voices of artists such as South African John Kani, as well as James Earl-Jones, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Beyoncé.

Kani said: “Now begins another tale told about my continent, about my country, about my people and about my heritage. These animals are mine.

“That’s what the great generations of my ancestors left to me to inherit and when that story is told I feel so proud that the world is listening to Africa,” said  Kani.

Happening in Africa for the first time, the  action adventure  is a collaboration between  FNB and Disney Africa. Christine Service from  Walt Disney Company Africa said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with FNB in bringing these world class and unforgettable Disney live events to South African audiences over the next year.”

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Disney to bring these family events to South African audiences.”

