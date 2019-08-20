Score like no other as live orchestra accompanies Lion King screening in cinema

Local film enthusiasts can brace themselves for possibly one of the most exciting entertainment experiences when the screening of The Lion King is combined with live music at Sun Arena Time Square in Pretoria.

The screening of the animated film on December 10-12 will be accompanied by the live music score performed by Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra. The exciting development was announced on Tuesday morning at a press conference in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The Lion King followers can look forward to Oscar and Grammy-award winning composer Hans Zimmer’s original motion picture soundtrack that also features Lebo M being directed by Jon Favreau with a live orchestral performance. The Lion King features the voices of artists such as South African John Kani, as well as James Earl-Jones, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and Beyoncé.