The Lion King could be a giant leap for continent

With the level at which Hollywood is embracing the beauty of Africa, from the tempest that was Black Panther, to this remake of The Lion King, one cannot help but wonder if this is not yet another "In The Jungle" saga.

Questions of whether there is real value for Africa as a continent or if this is just another form of cultural appropriation arise.

In 2018, the Marvel movie Black Panther was hailed as "a celebration of black culture", as people flocked to cinemas to watch the black superhero in a film created with a mostly black cast and the question of who was the true beneficiary of the film's success rose.

Yes, it meant Hollywood could no longer use the excuse that having a "person of colour" as lead automatically meant that the film would tank. It also put the spotlight on African tribes and traditional outfits through the set designer who drew inspiration from the continent.