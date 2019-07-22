Review: The Lion King fails to hit the spot

Disney's The Lion King live-action remake is visually appealing but fails to capture the magic of the 1994 original film mainly because it's an empty vessel, and not emotionally poignant.

The SA premiere of the movie was screened outside on a freezing winter night. The film struggled to be hearty and a warm blanket all the way. The emotional disconnect made it colder than the weather at times.

It's like having your favourite childhood snack but it just doesn't taste as delicately good because of genetic mortification.

The film is nostalgic enough as it never strays far from the original. There are some cool updated lines, with some millennial sass, doing it for the Gram kind of vibe. But they are not memorable, at the most just charming.

You cannot fault the film's technical ambition. There are some admirable landscape shots, combined with masterful special effects of the animal kingdom that are breathtaking.

But Jon Favreau flexed his muscles too much that he forgot to dial up on the soul. He sucked the joy and fun out of some endearing moments until they were robotic vacuum. It feels like a master class in Computer-generated Imagery.