BMW blues for sad client

Lazola Mfenyana has vowed to fight to the bitter end for justice and to get fair treatment from BMW SA.

Mfenyana, 36, of Paulshof, Johannesburg, first fought for a replacement of his vehicle and is now fighting for the reimbursement of the expenses he incurred while waiting for BMW to honour his demand.

His battle started in May 2017, about six months after he had bought his BMW 320i model, he said.

Within this period, in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, he has a right to demand the replacement or repair or to cancel the contract for a refund, he said.

Mfenyana would hear a noise from his German machine when he was driving at a low speed and made an appointment to have the car checked. The dealership discovered that the brakes were faulty, and insisted on repairing the fault, according to Mfenyana.

But the problem persisted, prompting Mfenyana to refer his matter to the Motor Industry Ombudsman of SA. He escalated the matter to the National Consumer Commission after BMW allegedly refused to honour the findings of the ombudsman.

He then contacted Consumer Line last year and it was then that BMW attended to his problem.

Mfenyana said he was scared to drive his car as he felt its brakes were no longer safe.

Though the brakes were replaced, the problem persisted, he told Consumer Line.