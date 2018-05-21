New car paint peels off only after a month

Imagine buying a brand new vehicle and within one month of taking possession of it, the car's paint starts peeling off.

Frank Mokoena, 37, of Hendrina in Mpumalanga bought a Ford Everest worth half-a- million rand in January from CMH Kempster Ford Pretoria North. Within a month of driving it, he realised that the paint was peeling off and notified the dealer, who later sent it to a paint specialist.

The two findings were that it might have been involved in an accident and re-sprayed, and the other specialist said the problem was associated with improper preparation of the painted surface.

The paint is peeling off the entire body of the car - from the boot to all sides of the doors, Mokoena said.

"It is very frustrating to be driving around with a brand new car with peeling paint."

Mokoena, a father of two, said he then requested that the dealer replace the defective car as allowed in the Consumer Protection Act.

The saleslady, Zandile Deneka, who assisted him when buying it, agreed.