Name, shame 'Tigers' old enough to be our dads

It's pretty clear that eight out of 10 men will cheat on their wives. But what has shocked most women is when he comes back home smelling of cheap perfume and hubbly bubbly, which he has been taught to smoke at a club by a 20-year-old.

While women are trying to become good mothers and wives, husbands are enjoying the company of young girls with honey-brown skin. They are living their best lives in hotel rooms while sipping on champagne in white Egyptian sheets, with a young lady who brings out the stallion in him.

This has led to many women ending up in church counselling sessions and prayer groups, where other women throw shade and say, "shame sisi, you're not the first".

In as much as we are told that no man would leave his wife for a "side chick", they forget that it's not the ring that these young women are after. These are university students and "slay queens" with a lifestyle to maintain.