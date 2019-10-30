Name, shame 'Tigers' old enough to be our dads
It's pretty clear that eight out of 10 men will cheat on their wives. But what has shocked most women is when he comes back home smelling of cheap perfume and hubbly bubbly, which he has been taught to smoke at a club by a 20-year-old.
While women are trying to become good mothers and wives, husbands are enjoying the company of young girls with honey-brown skin. They are living their best lives in hotel rooms while sipping on champagne in white Egyptian sheets, with a young lady who brings out the stallion in him.
This has led to many women ending up in church counselling sessions and prayer groups, where other women throw shade and say, "shame sisi, you're not the first".
In as much as we are told that no man would leave his wife for a "side chick", they forget that it's not the ring that these young women are after. These are university students and "slay queens" with a lifestyle to maintain.
There used to be a popular saying, "keep the ring and I will keep the man". Those words alone were enough to drive any woman back to her father's house.
I find it hard to understand such unchivalrous actions from these married men. I call it thirst because I battle to understand how they find satisfaction in a child they can father.
To my surprise, two respectable ministers had their names dragged to the socials by a "slay queen" they were both involved with. We've always known that officials in high places are always reserved "stocko" when they attend high-profile events.
Honestly, how did we get here? As a daughter, I wouldn't want to log-in online and read about my father being a "Tiger" in bed. It might be a national key joke at the moment but what about his family?
Men live a double life. They are husbands to their wives and boyfriends to their girlfriends. Imagine a girl my age calling my dad "Msizi" when I've never heard my mother address him by name. Men are very comfortable living a lie.
Next year, when men decide to embark on another "men's conference", may they please address this issue of married men dating girls young enough to be their daughters?
If not, then we as women will hold our own "high tea" to release the files with more "Tigers".
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.