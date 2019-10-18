The dominant narrative locks black people out of our figurative mansion

Whenever I finish reading or writing a particularly good book I am always overcome by a profound sense of loss.

This is because I have to part ways with characters who have become friends or worthy adversaries.

I have to come out of the world I have built around myself. I have to ponder, seriously, the meaning of that world. Confronting this meaning is not always a comfortable proposition.

This is this profound sense of loss that overwhelmed me when I finished my walk that took me through three provinces, covering more than 400km in 10 days.

This, for those who haven't been following me in recent times, was to commemorate a walk of the same nature that was undertaken by more than 7,000 black mineworkers who had to leave Johannesburg for Natal and Zululand in a hurry when it became clear that the British were to mount an attack on the Boers in 1899.

After the publication of my book based and inspired by the historic march, I put on my running gear and started walking, following in the footsteps of these people.