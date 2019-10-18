Jail was veteran scribe’s second home

He came out of detention to find out that The World – a newspaper whose editor Percy Qoboza gave him a second chance when he was summarily fired by Bailey at Drum – was no more.

It had been shut down by the government and more journalists had been detained, including Qoboza, on October 19 1977, a day commemorated as the Press Freedom Day in remembrance of how the newspaper that had become the voice of black Struggle was silenced.During his 18-month incarceration, Thloloe said, he had no way of knowing what was going on in the outside world.

“I had no newspapers, I had no visitors, I had no contact with anyone except my torturers. In 1978, one of my interrogators said to me that I should cooperate because when I leave prison I was going to find a completely new world outside, not the one I left behind. He said, ‘your Steve Biko is dead, your Union of Black Journalists doesn’t exist anymore, and The World doesn’t exist anymore’, he recalled.

“My immediate reaction was that he is lying. The next day he came back and he had a copy of a proclamation of October 19th and threw it in front of me and said, ‘you said I was lying, look at that’. I looked at the government gazette and the organisations that were banned … that’s when the shock really hit me.”

It was only in March 1978 that Thloloe got to grips with what had happened to The World newspaper. When he was released from detention and driven to his home in Pimville, Soweto, the reality sunk even deeper that he was no longer employed by The World – a newspaper that had served as voice of the Struggle.