All skeletons are coming out
There is no truth in our politicians. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bosasa funders. Mmusi Maimane and Steinhoff's Markus Jooste. Julius Malema and VBS. Bheki Cele and the Crime Intelligence bribe. They are all liars. - Oriah Choshane
Blacks must learn from Boers
I agree with Fred Khumalo. People must leave the Afrikaners to develop their own language with the Afrikaans-medium private university. Blacks must build their own and stop being scavengers like vultures. - OJ Mangwana
No refuge for South Africans
Where will South Africans go when the ANC destroys SA? We are bordered by oceans in the south, west and east. - Lesetja
Distortion of history common
I am sceptical about the so-called revised history curriculum. Gwede Mantashe once said: "I can't talk about Tsietsi Mashinini because he was not on our side." - Shaluza, Mabeskraal
Cyril is the worst of SA leaders
The worst 100 days of all presidents since democracy belongs to President Cyril "Nokuthula" Ramaphosa. What a disgrace. - Bongani, Mogale City
SA has its own problems
I agree with IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. SA is burdened by its own population explosion, and foreign nationals have also contributed. Let's be pragmatic. - Nthabiseng
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.