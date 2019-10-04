Khumalo to follow footsteps of thousands of Zulus from Johannesburg to Ladysmith

For as long as the lion cannot write or read, the story of the hunt shall always be told from the point of view of the hunter.

When Nigerian thinker and novelist first used these words, he was responding to the paucity of African stories being told by Africans.

In his opinion, Africans were the hunted lions, and the Europeans the hunters. What gave the Europeans the temerity to tell African stories was the fact that Africans lacked the ability to write their own stories.

Which brings us to the Anglo-Boer War of 1899. For a long time this was spoken of as a white man's war. That is until a few years ago when evidence emerged showing deep black involvement in this conflict. Hence the rechristening of the war as the South African War.

While long-established records show that 26,370 Afrikaner women and children died in concentration camps set up by their British oppressors, new evidence shows that more than 21,000 black men, women and children also died in concentration camps during the war.

While I am happy that Achebe's proverbial lion is finally picking up the pen to tell its story, there's a story about this war that hasn't been done justice to.