Big question today is: do we or don't we lobola by the new book

This is how it started: this Zulu chap from Durban finds himself working in Cape Town where he meets this beautiful Xhosa lady. They fall in love.

But a few months after the romance has taken off, the guy gets a plum job in Johannesburg. He speaks to his lady about this, and she tearfully lets him go with the promise that they will continue their romance over the phone.

Long-distance relationships are fraught, as we all know. As a result they don't know if their promises to each other will stand the test of time. Faithful to their promises, they phone each other every day once they are apart. So the romance stays alive. At one stage, the lady even flies to Joburg to visit.

And lo and behold, fate is on the couple's side because almost a year after the guy left Cape Town, she propitiously finds a job in the city of gold.

The guy thinks: "This is God's doing; these are the ancestors bringing us together." No sooner has she arrived than he proposes.

She says yes.