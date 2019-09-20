TRC on the role of Mozambicans in SA's economy couldn't come at better time

Come, let's look at this man: he's a subsistence farmer in rural Mozambique in the early 1940s. At age 28, he is at the prime of his life.

With two wives and eight children, he has to work hard to keep them happy. And this is the challenge he is looking forward to.

One day our hero is labouring in his millet plantations when three uniformed men come galloping on horses onto his land. Uniforms are associated with the government. The Portuguese government has never been friends with the indigenous people.

Indeed, the uniformed men introduce themselves as government officials.

One of them says, "Roberto, we have a new job for you."

Our hero responds: "First of all, sir, I am not Roberto. Secondly, I don't need a job. I'm happy running this little farm of mine."

"You don't understand," says one of the men. "From today onwards, your name shall be Roberto. Tomorrow you're to pack your bags and meet other villagers at the Indian shop down the road. From there you'll be taken to the train station. You have been selected as one of the men who are going to work on the mines of Joburg. If you run away, we will deal with your family."