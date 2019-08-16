Making reading sexy really grabs attention books need

In SA we have a reading problem. Millions of South Africans, through no fault of their own, cannot read. Inevitably, these illiterate people get marginalised from most debates that take the country forward.

Then we have semiliterate people who can recognise letters and words written down. They can even pronounce many of the words. But they cannot make much sense out of these words when they are combined into sentences and paragraphs.

The third category is generally referred to as alliterates. These are people who can read fluently, but simply won't read. Unfortunately, many people in this category sit in decision-making positions in the corporate world and also in government.

They would rather spend time watching TV or playing online games than reading. To them, reading is boring.

These people are dangerous because they are righteous in their argumentation. They will say, "The last time I read a book was when I was at university because it was necessary." Or, "I'll read what is relevant to my job."