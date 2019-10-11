The march instils in me new levels of discipline

As promised in my column last week, on Monday I embarked on a 10-day walk in which I will cover more than 400km.

This, of course, is to mark the 120th anniversary of a march by some 7,000 Zulu men, and some women and children, who had to leave Johannesburg for Natal on foot weeks before the British declared war on the Boers.

The conflict, which lasted from 1899 to 1902, claimed thousands of lives.

While the public record shows that 26,370 Afrikaner women and children died in concentration camps set up by their British oppressors, new evidence shows that more than 21,000 black men, women and children also died in concentration camps during the war.

These are facts that inspired me to write the book The Longest March. The release of the book last month, and my public announcement that I would physically be re-enacting the march that started on October 7, 1899, triggered one major question in the public space: you've already published the book, so why put yourself through the tortuous walk, especially in this heat?

Short answer: I am a sucker for physical pain.