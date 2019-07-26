Same-sex couples are leading the way in putting ilobolo in its proper context

Taking advantage of the not-so-recent passing of same-sex marriage legislation, couples have been publicly and colourfully walking down the aisle of late.

In and of itself, this is nothing to write home about. But what has been remarkable about the recent spate of same-sex marriages is that black South African queers have deliberately committed themselves to what might be considered the backward - in the world of queers at least - custom of ilobolo.

That has surprised many, considering the fact that same-sex relationships have over the years been dismissed by traditionalists as "unAfrican".

Then the question arises: what criteria are used to determine who in a same-sex relationship gets to pay ilobolo?

On a recent radio show, a couple explained that they'd decided that both parties would pay ilobolo. Why? Because, they argued, ilobolo was not about buying somebody. It was about bringing the families of the two parties together, building relationships, building a bigger family.