Message of Sarafina! is more powerful than Mbongeni Ngema's alleged lecherous habit

When hundreds of women started to come out about the sexual abuse that they had endured over many years at the hands of the likes of Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, among other Hollywood celebrities, the news was greeted with mixed feelings.

On one hand, there was a sigh of relief: "At last, the truth is coming out; I wasn't the only one who suffered at the hands of powerful men."

Yet on the other hand, there was disbelief bordering on anger: "Why are they only coming out now? Lies and character assassination!"

The latter school of thought conveniently forgot the power that men like Cosby have always wielded.

If a woman said "no" to their advances, she had no chance of entering the hallowed ranks of the movie world. As a result, many women succumbed to the unwanted advances. We suddenly saw them beaming beautiful smiles as they traipsed around the red carpet at Hollywood events.