Herman Mashaba defends Zindzi Mandela against 'racist' tag

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 11 October 2019 - 10:36
Herman Mashaba, executive mayor of Johannesburg.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has defended SA’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela against those who objected to him calling Mandela “Her Excellency”.

On Thursday, Mashaba posted pictures of an evening he attended hosted by Mandela, in which he referred to her as “Her Excellency”. Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr responded: “Her what?”.

Another Twitter user, @JohnBis75624915, called Mandela “racist trash”, adding that she should be “charged” and “arrested”, and accused Mashaba of “double standards”.

Responding to the tweets, Mashaba said: “We live with sick people in this world. Just imagine if we start charging those who committed human rights abuses, apartheid, recognised by the world, you, your family and ancestors would be in huge trouble.”

Mandela came under fire after a series of tweets she posted in June.

The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela took aim at “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves”.

Mandela tweeted: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

“Whilst I wine and dine here. wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand,” another of her tweets read.

Several politicians and institutions then weighed in on the rage.

FF+ insisted that the government take action against Mandela for her “racist and divisive” tweets.

The DA said it believed that Mandela's divisive comments were a strong enough basis for her to be recalled as ambassador.

