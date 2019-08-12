Failure to acknowledge liberalism's hurtful jabs on the poor is Zille's downfall

On July 22, former DA leader Helen Zille delivered a lecture on liberalism, titled "Keep on Fighting", at a function of a small association called the Liberal Club.

Mrs Zille's opening remarks made it plain that her lecture was crafted to mark her grand entry into the liberal think-tanking of the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

Decrying what the title of his influential essay suggests, Devaluing the Think Tank, American conservative author Tevi Troy coined the wry phrase, "lose an election, gain a think tank".

Strictly speaking, Zille lost no election, but she has gained a think tank in her new role as a research associate at the IRR.

Maybe that is neither here nor there. What is more important are Zille's views on liberalism.

As an avowed "classical liberal," Zille would always be expected to pick a fight with Vladimir Putin when he dumps liberalism into the dustbin as an "obsolete" ideology.

The problem, though, is that both Putin and Zille are dogmatic ideologues, working to prove the supposed correctness of their opposing ideologies - nationalism or liberalism.

Due to her subjective standpoint, Zille cannot see beyond the metaphorical end of her short ideological nose.