Don't despair about decay in SA today... it's all part of a cycle

Three years into post-apartheid SA's democratic euphoria, in 1997, American polymath William Strauss and historian Neil Howe published a book of timeless importance, The Fourth Turning: What the Cycles of History Tell Us About America's Next Rendezvous with Destiny.

While the authors' principal concern was America's future direction, the broad sweep and conceptual scope of the book brought all human beings under the spotlight. Its observations have universal and timeless application.

Returning to the pre-Roman Empire Italian polity of Etruria, the authors find a very useful concept coined by the Etrurians, saeculum, which means "long human life". This was among the earliest known attempts by we, humans to make sense of the idea of time, and come to terms with the fundamental temporality of all things.

The Etrurians reckoned that a long human life spans between 80 and 110 years, and that the life span of a person who has lived so full a life is divided into four phases: childhood, young adulthood, maturity and elderhood.

It does not matter where you are born or raised, the four-phased socio-biological trajectory remains the same, except in instances where some die prematurely, which is an obvious travesty of life.

There are two important lessons arising from this observation. The first is the seasonality of human life, and the second lesson is that life is fundamentally cyclical.

We tend to think of life in terms of a line, a line that moves from backwardness to progress. What we forget is that a line is, essentially, an eternal incompleteness.

From its starting point, a line assumes an unending nature. That is why, geometrically, a line can never bear a full stop.

We bring exogenous instruments of measurement to construct an artificial beginning and end of a line. In truth, a line hangs like a beginningless and endless entity in mid-air.