'Media is biased, judges are fallible': public protector fires broadside at critics

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane flayed the media for being biased, took a swipe at political analysts and said "judges are fallible" on Friday.

Mkhwebane was speaking at the University of the Western Cape media society launch on the topic “how the South African media has told my story”.

She was part of a panel that included political analyst Prince Mashele and the debate was, at times, heated.

Mkhwebane accused media houses of having ulterior motives and said, as a result, her office had taken to social media platforms to tell its own story.

“Indeed all of them have ulterior motives,” said Mkhwebane to applause from students.

She said there were "no holy cows" when it came to media organisations.