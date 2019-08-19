Job-creation is business people's craft, not BEE beneficiary like Cyril

The legend of the frog in the pot is well known, the frog that enjoyed warm water in a heated pot - only to die when the water reached boiling point.

Most South Africans are not different from that frog. They, too, celebrated Cyril Ramaphosa's warm water, and it is now beginning to boil at 29% unemployment.

Warm water is very nice, especially in a winter of despair. And so was Ramaphosa's entry onto the scene. He came with bags full of tantalising goodies - some he called "new dawn", others he named "stimulus package". Music was playing in the background: Thuma Mina!

To the excited volunteers who sang at the top of their voices in his Thuma Mina choir, we ask: Where are the jobs promised by his investment summits, gender summits, and stimulus packages?

It is true that the "new dawn" did install a new head of the NPA and Sars, but there is no evidence of serious institutional revamp of the state.

Our money has been used to bankroll countless commissions of inquiry, but no single politician has been arrested.

Eskom is as broken as before, the SABC is as broken as before, Denel is as broken as before, SAA is as broken as before. Tito Mboweni has told us he will soon fly to America, to ask the IMF to take over our country, just as it took over other African countries before. Is that the new dawn?

Ramaphosa the supposed messiah came in riding high on a mythical horse, wearing a pretentiously authoritative cowboy hat. His handlers in big business sold him to us as a former businessman who knows how to fix the economy and create jobs. Alas, the handlers were selling ice in winter.