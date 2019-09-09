In judging Mugabe, we must ask what kind of Zimbabwe did he leave behind

Robert Gabriel Mugabe's lifeless body lies frozen in a mortuary somewhere, waiting to be mingled eternally with dust.

Those who believe in the afterlife would prefer us to let a deity judge whether Mugabe's soul deserves damnation or bliss.

In life Mugabe was a confessed Catholic; maybe that is a ticket to heavenly bliss. For us the living it is not to speculate about Mugabe's possible whereabouts in the afterlife. Ours is to look back on his life.

As we bid him farewell, culture does permit us to testify to the Mugabe we have known.

It is tempting to jump into the judgement seat before deciding on the judgement formula itself.

How he is to be judged is more important than who must judge him.

Mugabe was a protagonist in the drama of history. He claimed for himself a space no-one can usurp. He espoused ideals and placed himself in a position to realise or squander them.