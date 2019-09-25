Columnists

Not enough progress on land issue

By the editorial - 25 September 2019 - 10:12
The writer says it is time to give details to the public of how land expropriation would be carried out.
The writer says it is time to give details to the public of how land expropriation would be carried out.
Image: File

As we celebrated Heritage Day yesterday, it was encouraging to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa stick to his promises about the return of land as he said, "our identity is closely linked to the question of land".

"Our history, our identity as South Africans is closely linked to the question of land and it is for that reason that we say that land must be returned to our people because that is what really shapes our identity," the president said to loud cheers as he delivered his speech in Upington, Northern Cape yesterday.

Ramaphosa said land formed a big part of people's identity and since it was taken from them, it was necessary to return and restore land to the poor for either farming, housing or business.

Land expropriation without compensation grabbed attention and raised emotions when it was proclaimed as policy by the governing ANC. It was one of the highlights from the party's elective conference in 2017 and it resonated with the landless majority.

Land must be returned to our people as it really shapes our identity - Ramaphosa

The return of land to black people is crucial in restoring the identity of South Africans.
News
19 hours ago

There has been a bit of progress since then.

In June, Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza received a report on land reform from the advisory panel that was set up in September last year to look into the issue.

The panel's role was to help the inter-ministerial committee on land reform, chaired by Mabuza, to review, research and suggest models for the government to implement a fair and equitable land reform process that redresses injustices of the past, among other things.

A month later, the National Assembly also passed a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to draft a constitutional amendment to allow for expropriation without compensation.

WATCH | 'Now that you've been elected, you turn your back on your promises': Malema on land reform

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema participated in President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address debate on June 25 2019.
News
3 months ago

Ramaphosa's speech gave hope because that is what the public wants to hear. People are suffering. They need land to live, farm and work on.

That was an emotional moment for the majority as the president was basically saying I have not forgotten my promises. But was it enough?

Mr President, it is the time to give details to the public of how this expropriation would be carried out.

We have heard the plan for almost two years now. We now need more details and action.

Dispute over chief flares up

5 schools closed as Lion's supporters protest court ruling
News
4 weeks ago

Don't despair about decay in SA today... it's all part of a cycle

If 1994 represented our childhood, 2019 marks our collective elderhood
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Court orders hundreds of Kraaifontein farm dwellers to be relocated to Philippi

On Thursday the Western Cape High Court upheld the eviction of hundreds of farm dwellers from Klein Akker, Kraaifontein.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X