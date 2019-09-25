Not enough progress on land issue

As we celebrated Heritage Day yesterday, it was encouraging to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa stick to his promises about the return of land as he said, "our identity is closely linked to the question of land".

"Our history, our identity as South Africans is closely linked to the question of land and it is for that reason that we say that land must be returned to our people because that is what really shapes our identity," the president said to loud cheers as he delivered his speech in Upington, Northern Cape yesterday.

Ramaphosa said land formed a big part of people's identity and since it was taken from them, it was necessary to return and restore land to the poor for either farming, housing or business.

Land expropriation without compensation grabbed attention and raised emotions when it was proclaimed as policy by the governing ANC. It was one of the highlights from the party's elective conference in 2017 and it resonated with the landless majority.