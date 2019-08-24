Court orders hundreds of Kraaifontein farm dwellers to be relocated to Philippi

On Thursday the Western Cape High Court upheld the eviction of hundreds of farm dwellers from Klein Akker, Kraaifontein.

Acting judge Sievers ruled that the City of Cape Town must “make available within 24 hours of this order, temporary emergency shelter in the form of land and emergency housing kits at the emergency housing site known as Kampies, Philippi”.

He said the city should provide transport for the evictees who are willing to accept its offer of temporary emergency shelter at Kampies.

The city must provide temporary emergency housing kits to those unwilling to move to Kampies at any site where they have received permission to stay.

Sievers said the court expected the city to provide temporary accommodation within six weeks to shack dwellers willing to move to Kampies.

The application to rescind the eviction was brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Wendy Pekeur of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement was critical of the judgment. “Kampies is another dumping site like Blikkiesdorp and Wolwerivier … How will these children get to school? It is almost exam time.

“The City has land next to the eviction site, but they refused to relocate people there,” she said.