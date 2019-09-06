BREAKING: Ex-Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe dies

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Friday that his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, has died.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former president, Comrade Robert Mugabe," he shared on his Twitter account.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Mugabe had been ill for some time. Mnangagwa said in April that he had required medical treatment in Singapore. Mugabe's former spindoctor Jonathan Moyo was one of the first to comment.

AFP reports Mugabe used repression and fear to hold on to power in Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was finally ousted when his previously loyal military generals turned against him.

After his humiliating fall from office in November 2017, his phenomenal physical stamina seeped away rapidly. First heralded as a liberator who rid the former British colony Rhodesia of white-minority rule, Robert Gabriel Mugabe will instead be remembered a despot who crushed political dissent and ruined the national economy.