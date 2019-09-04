Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says the legislature should have passed laws to ensure equitable redistribution of land.

Speaking at a dialogue with the former president of Chile‚ Ricardo Lagos‚ at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ Motlanthe said there needed to be a framework for implementation of land reform instead of amending the constitution.

“Such a law has never been passed. Instead we find fault with section 25 and yet that’s not where the horse is buried‚” he said.

Parliament is currently dealing with a push to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation. This move was a direct result of a resolution of the ANC's 2017 national conference in Nasrec.

Last year‚ Motlanthe shared a similar sentiment‚ criticising the ANC and the EFF’s push to amend the constitution.