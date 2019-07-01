Women finally break free from shackles of marriage

Love, marriage and divorce is the title of an album that was released about five years ago by magical R&B superstars Babyface and Toni Braxton.

This is the kind of music my old soul adores. But you will love it because it explores the all-too-familiar theme of heartbreak.

A lot of it is about the dissolution of a marriage, so it is heavy. It's lives breaking into a shattered state of rebuilding that is never going to resemble anything from before.

I've never been married, but I do know heartbreak and that's no joke.

The weird thing that is as unsettling as it is freeing is witnessing how many marriages around me are in a state of collapse.

People should be free if it is what they want, so I'm happy for them but it still does not take away from the sorry mess that unfolds, the hearts shattering to smithereens over something we've created.

We owe it to ourselves to be honest with what we've done to love, unions and the expectations placed on others.