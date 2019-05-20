Shady people can 'vouch' for thorough crime-buster Hermione Cronje

Hermione Cronje, who was appointed director of the investigating directorate established in the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), returns to the organisation she had a hand in setting up.

The directorate Cronje will head will be dealing with serious, complex and high-level corruption, including allegations emerging from the Zondo, Nugent and Mpati commissions of inquiry.

Cronje's appointment was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Cronje came to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 1998 when the first NDPP, Bulelani Ngcuka, was appointed.

Cronje was initially seconded to Ngcuka from parliament, where she had worked for two years after graduating with an LLB degree from the University of Cape Town. Ngcuka did not have staff and asked his parliamentary secretary and Cronje to help him set up office.

"She was also one of the founding members of the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the NPA," NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said.

After helping set up the office of the NDPP, Cronje spent eight years as regional head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (Western Cape), an office she built from scratch.

The NPA said in 1998, Cronje was part of establishing the Investigating Directorate into Serious Economic Offences and the Investigating Directorate into Organised Crime.

Makeke said Cronje initiated several ground-breaking asset forfeiture applications under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

These included the confiscation application in the Schabir Shaik matter, resulting in the Constitutional Court judgment forfeiting to the state R30m derived as the proceeds of corruption.