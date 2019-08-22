Why an endowment policy might not be right for you

A life assurer should not just sell you a product like an investment policy that you later find out is not suited to your needs, the financial advice ombud says.

When the FAIS Ombud found this is what happened to a victim of motor vehicle accident who received a payout from the Road Accident Fund, the ombud politely told the life assurer it needed to fix the problem, the ombud’s officer reports in its latest newsletter.

The life assurer sold the consumer an endowment policy, an investment policy that obliged him to invest his money for five years despite the fact that it was the only investment he had and he needed to draw an income from it.

When the consumer tried to withdraw from the investment, the life company told him he would incur penalties unless he waited five years. He then complained to the ombud.

The life assurer responded to the complaint saying it had made all the relevant disclosures to the consumer, so he was aware of the penalties he could incur if he withdrew early.

But the ombud told the life assurer that from the consumer’s circumstances it was obvious the product was not suitable – the man needed an investment that had no minimum term. The life assurer had to agree and refunded all the penalties.

In the ombud’s newsletter, Marc Alves, the manager of the resolution team, says endowment policies are great for certain investors, but they are not appropriate if:

You have a small amount to invest;

You need to draw an income from your investment;

You may need the money in an emergency or before the term is up; or

You have a marginal tax rate of below 30%.

“The truth is that endowment policies, whilst providing benefits to a specific niche investor, are not appropriate for everyone,” he says.