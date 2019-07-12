"She's gone. There is nothing I can do about it" Phumzile Dube's mother said outside court on Friday after Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide.

"My daughter is dead and she is not coming back‚" Adina Dube said.

The 30-year-old mother of one was a passenger on the minibus taxi that was involved in a collision with Zuma's Porsche on the M1 near Grayston Drive in 2014.

The family had supported the bid by Advocate Gerrie Nel to bring a private prosecution against Zuma‚ after the National Prosecuting Authority initially declined to press charges. The state last year decided to bring the case to trial.

The family told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE in 2017 that they were raising Phumzile's daughter‚ despite financial constraints.

The Road Accident Fund never paid them compensation for the accident‚ with only the taxi association‚ which owned the minibus taxi that Dube was travelling in at the time‚ paying them R5‚000.