Mpho Letsholonyane wants to empower young women who are passionate about sports

Popular sports anchor Mpho Letsholonyane has dedicated her life in empowering young women who have an interest in sports.

In an industry that is male-dominated, Letsholonyane has gained her strides and wants to share that experience and knowledge with young women. She is looking for five women who are between the ages of 18-33 years and want to explore a career in a world of sports.

The seasoned sports broadcaster will also host her annual Women in Sports Talk to empower, educate and share knowledge of working in a male-dominated industry. The third installment will take place on September 21 at Boston Media House in Sandton and will feature women from different career paths of sports.

According to Letsholonyane, the five women will attend the event where they will learn more about working on the corporate side of the sporting world.

She said: “A lot of young women have followed my journey as a sports anchor since 2009 when I first started in the industry.”

“ I am a firm believer in uplifting and empowering others; there's a lot that people can take away from you, but the one thing they can’t have is your ideas, education and power to use them. The journey has been amazing, and I want other women to know what it's like to live your passion as well.”