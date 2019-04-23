Ekurhuleni takes property developer to court over land

The ANC-led City of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng is juggling a hot legal and political potato over a piece of land owned by black businessmen.

The city, which is led by ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson and a vocal land expropriation advocate Mzwandile Masina, filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court in November last year demanding that the land which was bought from the city be returned to the council.

This after Lapa Property Investments (pty) Ltd allegedly failed to develop the piece of land they bought for R6.3m in 2006.

According to one of the clauses in the sale agreement between Lapa and the city, the land should be transferred back to the council if the company failed to develop it after a decade.

Lapa is owned by B3 Funeral Services chairman Mathews Mogafe, his brothers Jacob, Meshack, property consultant Tommy Pooe and Thozama Reeneth Skosana and Velapi Skosana's trust.

Masina, who has been at the helm in Ekurhuleni since 2016, denied that its legal action was expropriation of black land without compensation.

"It is not about taking the land from black people, it is about upholding the rule of law. As the ANC we can't be seen to be taking the land from black people, but equally we can't be seen to not upholding the rule of law.

"The developer failed to develop the land for over 10 years and that's why we found ourselves with this situation. But there is still a good relationship between us and the developer, that is vhy we, the city manager, the CFO, head of legal and I have agreed to meet with the developer on Wednesday to try to renegotiate the deal," he said.

Jacob Mogafe confirmed that the city had taken them to court.

"Yes, definitely the city filed papers to take the land from us but I can't comment further as the matter is with our legal people," he said.

According to papers seen by Sunday World, Lapa made attempts to have the council to amend some of the conditions attached to the land sale soon after they had taken ownership of it. Their first attempt was in 2008 when they requested that the council reconsider some of the condition in the sale agreement as they felt that economic conditions were no longer conducive for them to continue with the plans they had for the property when they bought it.