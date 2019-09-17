This is why Pitso Mosimane gave Tokelo Rantie a chance
If troubled stars Lerato Chabangu and Masibusane Zongo could get second chances to revive their careers, then Tokelo Rantie deserves the same.
These were the words of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who explained the reasoning behind last week's signing of Rantie.
The former Bafana Bafana forward penned a three-year deal with the defending Absa Premiership champions.
"It's been two years that the boy hasn't kicked the ball but if Chabangu can get a chance and Zongo, I mean you can just name them. So why can't we give Tokelo a chance?
"The guy is not old, he can still play. This is just for me to give a gesture and a helping hand to a South African boy who has gone through a lot. Let's not put pressure on him."
Rantie's off the field disciplinary issues have been well documented, with the Parys-born man most recently having had his contract terminated by Cape Town City after playing a single game.
Mosimane reminisced about the dominant and free-scoring Rantie and spoke of his wish to get the 29-year-old back to the best. "He is powerful when he is fit and his condition looks okay.
I have good memories of Tokelo playing for Bafana and scoring against Cape Verde," he said. "I have good memories of Tokelo going against Nigeria and scoring two goals. Whether we are going to get that or not I don't know myself."
Rantie is eligible to make his debut when Downs take on SuperSport in MTN8 semifinal second leg tomorrow (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm).
Mosimane said: "Yes he's available for selection, why not?"
