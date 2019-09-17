Soccer

This is why Pitso Mosimane gave Tokelo Rantie a chance

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 17 September 2019 - 08:29
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

If troubled stars Lerato Chabangu and Masibusane Zongo could get second chances to revive their careers, then Tokelo Rantie deserves the same.

These were the words of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who explained the reasoning behind last week's signing of Rantie.

The former Bafana Bafana forward penned a three-year deal with the defending Absa Premiership champions.

"It's been two years that the boy hasn't kicked the ball but if Chabangu can get a chance and Zongo, I mean you can just name them. So why can't we give Tokelo a chance?

"The guy is not old, he can still play. This is just for me to give a gesture and a helping hand to a South African boy who has gone through a lot. Let's not put pressure on him."

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Tokelo Rantie on a three-year deal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has decided to take a huge gamble on forgotten man Tokelo Rantie and offered the former Bafana Bafana and ...
Sport
1 week ago

Rantie's off the field disciplinary issues have been well documented, with the Parys-born man most recently having had his contract terminated by Cape Town City after playing a single game.

Mosimane reminisced about the dominant and free-scoring Rantie and spoke of his wish to get the 29-year-old back to the best. "He is powerful when he is fit and his condition looks okay.

I have good memories of Tokelo playing for Bafana and scoring against Cape Verde," he said. "I have good memories of Tokelo going against Nigeria and scoring two goals. Whether we are going to get that or not I don't know myself."

Rantie is eligible to make his debut when Downs take on SuperSport in MTN8 semifinal second leg tomorrow (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm).

Mosimane said: "Yes he's available for selection, why not?"

Portugal home from home for SA players

21 in books of Portuguese clubs.
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane on the verge of signing former Bafana striker

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given the clearest indication yet that he may sign forgotten and former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kermit Erasmus is a learner who gets bored easily‚ says Bafana boss Ntseki

Bafana Bafana interim coach Molefi Ntseki has no qualms about handling characters like Kermit Erasmus and that was why he did not hesitate to include ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X