This is why Pitso Mosimane gave Tokelo Rantie a chance

If troubled stars Lerato Chabangu and Masibusane Zongo could get second chances to revive their careers, then Tokelo Rantie deserves the same.

These were the words of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who explained the reasoning behind last week's signing of Rantie.

The former Bafana Bafana forward penned a three-year deal with the defending Absa Premiership champions.

"It's been two years that the boy hasn't kicked the ball but if Chabangu can get a chance and Zongo, I mean you can just name them. So why can't we give Tokelo a chance?

"The guy is not old, he can still play. This is just for me to give a gesture and a helping hand to a South African boy who has gone through a lot. Let's not put pressure on him."