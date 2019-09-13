Action now, not debate on attacks

Door-to-door they went knocking, demanding to see identity documents of those they considered too black and too different to belong.

It wasn't the 1960s and they were not the apartheid state's blackjacks, who were notorious for harassing Africans found in urban areas without dompasses.

It was Wednesday, September 11 2019, in a free SA and they were residents of an informal settlement in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

When occupants took too long to open, the mob kicked down the door, the same way the blackjacks used to do it during apartheid.

"Open this door," they shouted, "we want to see your ID."

In a similar manner in which the blackjacks and other sadistic servants of the apartheid regime used to see their mission as that of "flushing out" natives who were in white South Africa "without permits", this mob saw it as its right to kick-out local residents who were born from outside our borders.

The k-word of the apartheid-era is replaced by an equally derogatory k-word that they reserve for foreigners.

In other instances, they merely called anyone they suspect of being "foreign" Mshangane or Shangaan man.