Paper reminds us we are all Africans

I am a 62-year-old Zambian citizen who works here in Johannesburg.

I am grateful to Sowetan for criticising publicly these xenophobic killings and attacks.

You were fearless as always and did not take sides. You reminded us that we are brothers and sisters of mother Africa and do need each other. I heard and understood you when you reported on the events. You hit the nail on the head!

I understand tensions, complaints and anger. I understand that there is validity to the complaints on both sides.

I also understand that wrongs have been committed on both sides.

Your contribution in reminding us who we are and where we come from as Africans is above party politics.

Thank you Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for remaining sober, brave and a true national leader when all others seemingly lost their heads.

Nkandu Chiluba, Thokoza