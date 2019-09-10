Music icon's daughter-in-law hit by xenophobic attacks

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter-in-law Nkateko Khoza has lost merchandise worth over R150,000 from vandalism and looting during xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg.

Her clothing store Lufi-D, located in the Maboneng Precinct, was one of the many outlets in the region that were broken into and looted on Sunday. Khoza's high-profile clientele includes her mother-in-law Chaka Chaka, Natasha Thahane and Penny Lebyane.

Protesters smashed the window, trashed the store, broke equipment and stole clothing.

"They managed to break a lot of stores there, but others had strong windows so they couldn't go through. With my store, they managed to go through and they took everything - the whole stock," Khoza said.