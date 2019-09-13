WATCH | Bizana boy, 7, wows internet with fluent isiXhosa reading

A video of seven-year-old Siphephelo Ndlovu of Nombamba Primary School in Bizana fluently reading a book has wowed online users, challenging statistics that laid bare the literacy level of pupils in the Eastern Cape province.

The video posted on the USAID Southern Africa Facebook page on Sunday September 8 shows Siphephelo confidently narrating a Nal'ibali storybook titled "Uncumo luka Peggy".

It has garnered more than 65,000 views and has just under 3,000 shares.

Siphephelo is one of the children gaining literacy skills through Nal'ibali's Story Powered Schools.

Nal'ibali, which has been running for over three years, sends storybooks to 718 schools in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape and KZN.