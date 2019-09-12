Apply laws, stop blaming citizens

I'm against the attacks on foreign nationals, but we must not run away from the fact that like any country in the world there must be procedures to be followed to legitimise anybody's stay in a foreign country.

Our country is very welcoming, but our laws are clear about illegal immigration. Those who break these laws, and commit other crimes, must be dealt with accordingly.

There are many foreign nationals who commit crimes such as selling drugs, human trafficking, currency laundering and fake goods trade.

So must we just fold our hands and let the criminals be, just because they are immigrants?

We are a democratic country where people, including foreigners, have rights. The big issue here is how people come into a country where a lack of economic freedom is still an issue.