Apply laws, stop blaming citizens
I'm against the attacks on foreign nationals, but we must not run away from the fact that like any country in the world there must be procedures to be followed to legitimise anybody's stay in a foreign country.
Our country is very welcoming, but our laws are clear about illegal immigration. Those who break these laws, and commit other crimes, must be dealt with accordingly.
There are many foreign nationals who commit crimes such as selling drugs, human trafficking, currency laundering and fake goods trade.
So must we just fold our hands and let the criminals be, just because they are immigrants?
We are a democratic country where people, including foreigners, have rights. The big issue here is how people come into a country where a lack of economic freedom is still an issue.
Recently, we saw famous football supporter Botha Msila and his friend from Zimbabwe trying to hitchhike to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Why was it so difficult to reach Egypt by road for them? Because the laws are so strict; people cannot simply enter and leave other African countries without regulation.
The South African government needs to apply the laws of this country and stop blaming ordinary people.
In the case of Nigerians who were offered to be taken home, why so many of them were without proper documentation? How were they allowed into SA in the first place?
For Africa to grow, let's do what is right. To all immigrants who are living and working here, and even doing legal business, thank you for respecting the country and its laws.
I hope you continue contributing to the economic emancipation of this country and engage with us in a good way, and may God bless you.
To opportunist South Africans using the current situation to commit crimes, you are a real disgrace for tarnishing the good image of this beautiful country.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng, Limpopo